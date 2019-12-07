Santa Claus visits east London in annual Argyle BIA parade

The city’s east side is getting festive!
The sixth annual Argyle BIA Santa Claus Parade will march down Dundas Street starting at 11 a.m. Saturday.
LaVonne Haynes, events manager for the Argyle BIA says there’s a “good mix” of new and returning displays in this year’s parade.
“We still have the London Transit bus that comes out, and the Michelin Man Forest City Surplus has two military vehicles.”
The weather is expected to be in ideal condition Saturday morning, and Haynes predicts she’ll see four to six thousand smiling faces at the parade, including lots of children.
“Candy and toys are passed out… a lot of candy and toys,” Haynes laughed.
The parade begins at 11 a.m. at Clarke Road and Dundas Street.
It will then head west on Dundas Street, and break off just before Hale Street.
Drivers should be aware of road closures between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. in this area.
