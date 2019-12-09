Employee’s body found at scene of after-hours fire at Pointe-Claire business: police

Send this page to someone via email

The Montreal police arson squad has taken over an investigation into a fire at a Pointe-Claire business after a body was found at the scene of the blaze on Sunday evening.

Firefighters reportedly called police to the building near Alston and Plateau avenues around 6 p.m. after discovering the body of a 53-year-old man.

“We know he was an employee of the business,” said Montreal police spokesperson Véronique Comtois.

However, Comtois says police don’t know why the man was in the building after business hours.

According to Comtois, investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire and whether there is a link between the fire and the man’s death.

