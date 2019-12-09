Menu

Crime

Employee’s body found at scene of after-hours fire at Pointe-Claire business: police

By Olivia O'Malley Global News
Posted December 9, 2019 8:19 am
Updated December 9, 2019 8:43 am
A body was found at the scene of the fire, which police say took place after business hours.
A body was found at the scene of the fire, which police say took place after business hours. TVA

The Montreal police arson squad has taken over an investigation into a fire at a Pointe-Claire business after a body was found at the scene of the blaze on Sunday evening.

Firefighters reportedly called police to the building near Alston and Plateau avenues around 6 p.m. after discovering the body of a 53-year-old man.

“We know he was an employee of the business,” said Montreal police spokesperson Véronique Comtois.

READ MORE: Fire at Pierrefonds-Roxboro pizzeria a suspected arson — Montreal police

However, Comtois says police don’t know why the man was in the building after business hours.

According to Comtois, investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire and whether there is a link between the fire and the man’s death.

