Salvation Army Fundraiser

‘The children are first’: 17th annual Santa Sleigh Bus flies through Central Okanagan

By Sydney Morton Global News
Posted December 9, 2019 12:53 pm
Santa Sleigh Bus flies around Central Okanagan
The Santa Sleigh Bus kicked off their week-long tour around the Central Okanagan to collect non-perishable items, monetary donations and toys for the Salvation Army.

Lead by Rudolph and dedicated bus drivers, the Santa sleigh is making its annual trip around the Central Okanagan.

“I love doing it, I look forward to it every year,” said Frank Teichmann, head elf.

“It’s the Christmas spirit, it’s the community, it’s visiting the kids at schools and being able to give something back and help the Salvation Army.”

They’re embarking on their 17th annual Santa Sleigh Bus ride collecting non-perishable food items, monetary donations and toys for the salvation army all while putting a smile on children’s faces around the Central Okanagan. Every year they grow nearer to their goal of helping families, and as of 2019, they have raised almost $500,000 for the Salvation Army.

Of course, Santa and his elves, all volunteers from BC Transit, will be travelling in style in a Kelowna Transit Bus converted into a sleigh for a seven-day journey, making 29 stops from Lake Country to West Kelowna.

“The donation is secondary — the children are first,” said Bill Scarrow, Santa Claus.

“Why should they come on the Santa Bus? Simply to feel good.”

The Santa Sleigh Bus will be taking flight for a week, ending Saturday, Dec. 14. To see the full schedule of stops, visit www.bctransit.com 

 

