Keith Urban releases music video for first Christmas song, ‘I’ll Be Your Santa Tonight’

Send this page to someone via email

Back in November, Keith Urban released his first-ever Christmas song, I’ll Be Your Santa Tonight, and now, the surprise track has its own music video.

The four minute, 20 second tune is a Christmas-themed love song, featuring lyrics written about spending the holidays with a loved one.

The country icon released the accompanying music video on Thursday as an additional holiday treat for his dedicated fans.

In the beginning of the short, Urban, 52, is sitting alone at a grand piano as snow pelts down on his white suit. He’s located in the middle of a seemingly remote Christmas tree farm — and no, not the new Taylor Swift song.

Throughout the song, Urban repeatedly sings the romantic chorus: “I’ll bring the magic / I’ll bring the lights / I’ll make you a star / At the top of the tree.”

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: The Who releases 1st studio album in 13 years, ‘Who’

Though the lonesome setting of the video never changes, Urban is eventually joined by a backing band. His energy picks up as the song itself does, thanks to the help of his bandmates and his electric guitar.

Once the jazzy guitar chords are strum, the drums intensify and a smooth keyboard pattern kicks in, the black and white video transitions into full colour picture; bringing life into the cheery music video.

1:05 Keith Urban serenades sick fan at Ohio hospital Keith Urban serenades sick fan at Ohio hospital

I’ll Be Your Santa Tonight is now available on all major streaming platforms, including YouTube.