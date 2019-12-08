Pair of U of S students doing their part to save bees

Send this page to someone via email

Bees mean a lot to University of Saskatchewan fourth-year undergrad Annette Bellinger and third-year student Bryan Panasiuk.

The duo wanted to do something to help restore the native bee population, so they joined the 401 Sustainability and Action class last year.

Using their knowledge and resources, they came up with the idea — bee hotels.

“We thought this was a really good project implement because we all know that the bee population is on the decline,” said Bellinger.

With their group, they started building the hotels, havens for bees to repopulate.

Panasiuk says human activity is destroying bee habitats and that they are vital to the planet.

“If we don’t change our ways in the future and continue to take care of the species that are important like pollinators and bee species within our area, we are going to see drastic changes within our surroundings.”

Bellinger says each bee hotel can hold between 100 and 500 bee eggs. The project is designed to increase the bee population and awareness of the issue at the U of S and Wanuskewin Heritage Museum.

“I think the number one thing is the awareness that they raise even on this site here at Wanuskewin when people see it,” Panasiuk said.

“It’s going to strike a cord within their thought process that bees are important and we need them.” Tweet This

They say they hope their work continues after they graduate and spreading the word to the public about adding their own bee hotels.

“We are going to have all kinds of kids and families come through the area (Wanuskewin).” he said. “By touching base with them and showing them some aspects of how bees are important.”

The bee hotels will be implemented in spring 2020.