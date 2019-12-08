Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Trending

Edmontonian hopes interaction on Ryan Reynolds’ viral Peloton video will raise deaf accessibility awareness

By Allison Bench Global News
Posted December 8, 2019 5:33 pm
Monica Ruiz (centre) is featured in an ad for Aviation Gin.
Monica Ruiz (centre) is featured in an ad for Aviation Gin. Twitter/VancityReynolds

An Edmonton woman who had her online interaction with Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds go viral said she hopes the end result is more awareness of issues the deaf community faces with accessibility.

Crystal Jones, who is deaf, noticed on Twitter that Ryan Reynolds had shared a commercial on Friday that parodies a separate commercial that went viral earlier in the week for cycling company Peloton.

READ MORE: Peloton actor downs drink in new ad for Ryan Reynolds’ gin company

But the video Reynolds posted didn’t have captioning, meaning people who are hard of hearing wouldn’t be able to understand what was happening.

So Jones reached out to the actor on Twitter, and to her surprise, he not only replied — but with a captioned version of the video.

Story continues below advertisement

“I was like, ‘Oh my god,'” said Jones. “Most celebrities, they don’t really engage with their fans.”

As of Sunday, Jones’ tweet with the request had over 2.1k likes. She said while the interaction with Reynolds was a thrill, the awareness she’s spreading is the most important aspect.

“It is an ongoing issue. So many times I see a video not captioned. When I do… I just swipe by. I’m not going to watch it.

“Somebody offered a transcription (of Reynolds’ commercial) but I waved it off because it’s not the same experience.”

“We want to have that same parallel lived experience as everybody.”

Tweet This
Crystal Jones said that she hopes her viral interaction with Ryan Reynolds will spread awareness on the importance of accessibility online.
Crystal Jones said that she hopes her viral interaction with Ryan Reynolds will spread awareness on the importance of accessibility online. Les Knight / Global News

READ MORE: Viral Peloton ad plunges one woman into a ‘sexist’ fitness nightmare

She said that she hopes the viral video makes people and companies more aware of the importance of making the online world more accessible.

Story continues below advertisement

“A lot of times people think captions are just for deaf and hard of hearing people. But really it’s for everybody. A lot of hearing people will watch the video on their phone, and it would be on mute, and captions would help them,” Jones said.

“If you’re trying to market something, you’re doing yourself a disservice not captioning your video because you’re losing out on sales, you’re losing out on clients, you’re not reaching everybody.”

Tweet This

Reynolds’ initial tweet has over 263k likes on Twitter as of Sunday, and the second captioned tweet has reached 10.3k likes.

Vancouver actor facing backlash from Peloton ad
Vancouver actor facing backlash from Peloton ad
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Ryan ReynoldsDeafPelotondeaf accessibilitydeaf awarenesspeloton girlviral pelotonviral ryan reynoldsviral tweet edmonton
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.