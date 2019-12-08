Winnipeg woman chases brazen Christmas decoration thief

Send this page to someone via email

A Winnipeg woman is warning others about a Grinch who stole her Christmas decorations.

Home surveillance video from Diane MacDonald’s home shows a Mickey and Minnie Mouse blow up display being swiped from her Tyndall Park home.

“I started going after the fellow that took them and he had them just under his arm. I’m screaming at the top of my lungs — ‘what are you doing? why are you doing this? Please leave my things’ and he just kept on going,” she said.

“It was just anger — I was just frustrated because I worked to be able to purchase these things and I’m just putting them out.”

1:53 Ordering packages to your home? Police warn of increased thefts Ordering packages to your home? Police warn of increased thefts

MacDonald says she followed him in her car but he disappeared through her neighbours’ backyards.

Story continues below advertisement

MacDonald says the thief came back to her home two weeks later to take more decorations.

“It’s very frustrating and I’m just putting this up mostly for my granddaughter who’s three years old and the love of my life and I just want a safe neighbourhood,” she said.

“I’m not going to let this fellow ruin my Christmas.” Tweet This

MacDonald says she made a police report and was told there would be more officers in the area but she has yet to notice a rise in patrols.