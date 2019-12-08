Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Winnipeg woman chases brazen Christmas decoration thief

By Amber McGuckin Global News
Posted December 8, 2019 3:17 pm
Updated December 8, 2019 3:40 pm
Winnipeg woman warns others of Christmas decoration thief
WATCH: Winnipeg woman warns others of Christmas decoration thief

A Winnipeg woman is warning others about a Grinch who stole her Christmas decorations.

Home surveillance video from Diane MacDonald’s home shows a Mickey and Minnie Mouse blow up display being swiped from her Tyndall Park home.

READ MORE: ‘Grinch’ charged after strings of Christmas lights stolen from Charleswood homes

“I started going after the fellow that took them and he had them just under his arm. I’m screaming at the top of my lungs — ‘what are you doing? why are you doing this? Please leave my things’ and he just kept on going,” she said.

“It was just anger — I was just frustrated because I worked to be able to purchase these things and I’m just putting them out.”

Ordering packages to your home? Police warn of increased thefts
Ordering packages to your home? Police warn of increased thefts

MacDonald says she followed him in her car but he disappeared through her neighbours’ backyards.

Story continues below advertisement

MacDonald says the thief came back to her home two weeks later to take more decorations.

READ MORE: Ajax family looking for ‘Grinch’ as Christmas decorations vandalized

“It’s very frustrating and I’m just putting this up mostly for my granddaughter who’s three years old and the love of my life and I just want a safe neighbourhood,” she said.

“I’m not going to let this fellow ruin my Christmas.”

Tweet This

MacDonald says she made a police report and was told there would be more officers in the area but she has yet to notice a rise in patrols.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimePolicewinnipegChristmasHolidayGrinchChristmas DisplayChristmas Decorationholiday theftStolen Christmas Decorations
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.