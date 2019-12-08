Chicago rapper Juice WRLD dead at 21: Reports

Send this page to someone via email

Juice WRLD, a rising rapper from the Chicago area has died, U.S. media reports say.

According to a The New York Times report, the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office in Illinois confirmed his death in a statement Sunday.

In the statement, officials told the Times that the 21-year-old rapper from Homewood, Illinois, named Jarad A. Higgins had died.

Authorities did not provide the paper with a cause of death, saying only that an autopsy was to be conducted.

According to a NBC report, Chicago police said the rapper had suffered a “medical emergency” early Sunday morning while at Midway Airport in Chicago.

Chicago police told The Associated Press that the force is now conducting a death investigation.

Born and raised in Chicago, Juice had enjoyed a rapid ascension since he first began posting his songs to SoundCloud as a teenager in 2015, working in a style that blended elements of emo and rock with hip-hop.

His independently-released 2017 track Lucid Dreams proved to be a career-maker, rising steadily until an official single release in 2018 broke him onto the pop charts, where the song would peak at number two.

In early 2018, Higgins signed to Interscope Records, and in May of 2018 released his debut album titled Goodbye & Good Riddance.

Included on the album was the single All Girls Are the Same, which peaked at number 41 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 list.

Later in 2018, Higgins released a two-track EP titled Too Soon to honour deceased rappers Lil Peep and XXXTentacion.

In the spring of 2019, Higgins released his second album titled Death Race for Love.

It was his first effort to reach number one on the album chart. Also this year, he toured Europe with Nicki Minaj on a co-headlining bill.

After news of his death broke, Juice WRLD and RIP Juice WRLD were the top trending topic in Canada with many sharing their shock and condolences.

“Gone too soon. RIP Juice WRLD,” one Twitter user wrote.

“So sad, too young,” another user tweeted.

—With files from The Associated Press and Reuters