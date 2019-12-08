Woman found dead after house fire near Arborg, Man.

Send this page to someone via email

One woman was found dead after a house fire in Meleb, Man. on Saturday afternoon.

RCMP say officers were called to the house 20 km south of Arborg around 2:45 p.m. When they arrived on scene the local fire department was there and the home was fully engulfed in flames.

The homeowner and lone occupant of the house, a 74-year-old woman, was found inside and pronounced dead.

The Office of the Fire Commissioner and the RCMP are investigating.

