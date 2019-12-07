Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Sports

WHL Roundup: Friday, December 6, 2019

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 7, 2019 1:52 am

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. – James Hamblin and Brett Kemp scored in the shootout as the Medicine Hat Tigers edged the Lethbridge Hurricanes 4-3 on Friday in Western Hockey League play.

Cole Sillinger, Cyle McNabb and Elijah Brown scored in regulation to help the Tigers (20-7-1) to their sixth straight victory.

Oliver Okuliar struck twice and Alex Cotton had the other for the Hurricanes (17-9-5), who have dropped four in a row.

Garin Bjorklund made 33 saves for Medicine Hat as Carl Tetachuk turned aside 35 shots for Lethbridge.

BLAZERS 5 WHEAT KINGS 4 (SO)

BRANDON, Man. — Ryan Hughes scored once in regulation and again in the shootout to lift Kamloops (18-9-1) over the Wheat Kings (13-15-2).

Story continues below advertisement

OIL KINGS 4 HITMEN 2

CALGARY — Dylan Guenther scored the third of three power-play goals, and Todd Scott made 40 saves as Edmonton (19-6-6) beat the Hitmen (14-8-4) for its fourth straight win.

REBELS 7 WARRIORS 3

MOOSE JAW, Sask. — Arshdeep Bains had two goals and an assist as Red Deer (10-15-3) won its third straight outing, while handing the Warriors (9-15-1) their eighth loss in a row.

ROCKETS 2 RAIDERS 1

PRINCE ALBERT, Sask. — Nolan Foote scored the winner and Roman Basran made 26 saves as Kelowna (15-8-3) improved to 6-0-1 in its last seven with a win over the Raiders (18-6-4).

CHIEFS 2 GIANTS 1

LANGLEY, B.C. — Campbell Arnold stopped 30 shots and Spokane (15-9-3) scored twice in the first on its way to defeating Vancouver (13-13-2).

SILVERTIPS 5 BRONCOS 1

Story continues below advertisement

SWIFT CURRENT, Sask. — Bryce Kindopp had two goals and two assists and Cole Fonstad added a goal and two helpers as Everett (19-6-1) handed the Broncos (6-18-3) their fifth loss in a row.

THUNDERBIRDS 4 ROYALS 1

VICTORIA — Payton Mount scored twice and Blake Lyda turned aside 35 shots as Seattle (9-14-3) downed the Royals (14-9-2).

ICE 3 PATS 2 (OT)

WINNIPEG — Peyton Krebs scored at 2:28 of overtime while Liam Hughes made 23 saves as the Ice (16-11-1) slipped past Regina (6-17-3).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 6, 2019.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
WHLSaskatoon BladesKelowna RocketsLethbridge HurricanesRegina PatsPrince Albert RaidersEdmonton Oil KingsSwift Current BroncosCalgary HitmenBrandon Wheat KingsMoose Jaw WarriorsVancouver GiantsRed Deer RebelsKamloops BlazersMedicine Hat TigersKootenay IceVictoria RoyalsPortland WinterhawksSeattle ThunderbirdsPrince George CougarsEverett SilvertipsTri-City AmericansSpokane Chiefswhl-roundup
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.