Environmental spill from motorhome delays BC Ferries sailing from Nanaimo

A BC Ferries sailing from Nanaimo to Horseshoe Bay was delayed for nearly two hours Friday afternoon after an environmental spill from a motorhome.

BC Ferries said loading was delayed for the Queen of Coquitlam, which was set to leave Departure Bay at 3:20 p.m., to allow crews to clean up the spill.

Passenger Russell Garrett said he loaded onto the ferry at 3 p.m. but was told about the delay soon afterwards.

“They didn’t tell us what it was at first,” he said. “Shortly after, we received another update saying it would be longer.”

Finally around 4:40 p.m., Garrett said passengers were told the spill had been cleaned up and loading would resume.

Garrett said he was on the passenger deck and couldn’t see the spill, and wasn’t told whether the spill was on the vessel, the road or in the water.

It’s also not clear exactly what the material was that spilled, or how much.

“I’ve heard some people getting agitated, wanting to get going, but mostly just eating and waiting for the ferry to leave,” he said.

The ferry finally departed just before 5 p.m.

BC Ferries did not respond to additional requests for comment.

Global News has reached out to BC Spill Response to see if they were involved.

—With files from Srushti Gangdev

