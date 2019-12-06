Menu

BC Ferries

Environmental spill from motorhome delays BC Ferries sailing from Nanaimo

By Sean Boynton Global News
Posted December 6, 2019 8:16 pm
The B.C. ferry Queen of Coquitlam leaves Horseshoe Bay on the 10:30 a.m. sailing to Nanaimo Monday Dec. 8, 2003.
The B.C. ferry Queen of Coquitlam leaves Horseshoe Bay on the 10:30 a.m. sailing to Nanaimo Monday Dec. 8, 2003. CP PHOTO/Chuck Stoody

A BC Ferries sailing from Nanaimo to Horseshoe Bay was delayed for nearly two hours Friday afternoon after an environmental spill from a motorhome.

BC Ferries said loading was delayed for the Queen of Coquitlam, which was set to leave Departure Bay at 3:20 p.m., to allow crews to clean up the spill.

Passenger Russell Garrett said he loaded onto the ferry at 3 p.m. but was told about the delay soon afterwards.

READ MORE: Hydraulic oil spill closes Duke Point ferry terminal temporarily

“They didn’t tell us what it was at first,” he said. “Shortly after, we received another update saying it would be longer.”

Finally around 4:40 p.m., Garrett said passengers were told the spill had been cleaned up and loading would resume.

Garrett said he was on the passenger deck and couldn’t see the spill, and wasn’t told whether the spill was on the vessel, the road or in the water.

READ MORE: Coast Guard responds to fuel slick in Vancouver’s Coal Harbour, finds ‘unrecoverable sheen’

It’s also not clear exactly what the material was that spilled, or how much.

“I’ve heard some people getting agitated, wanting to get going, but mostly just eating and waiting for the ferry to leave,” he said.

The ferry finally departed just before 5 p.m.

BC Ferries did not respond to additional requests for comment.

Global News has reached out to BC Spill Response to see if they were involved.

—With files from Srushti Gangdev

