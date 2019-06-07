Environment
June 7, 2019 6:03 pm

Coast Guard responds to fuel slick in Vancouver’s Coal Harbour, finds ‘unrecoverable sheen’

A fuel sheen is seen in Vancouver's Coal Harbour on Friday.

The Canadian Coast Guard (CCG) was deployed to Vancouver’s Coal Harbour to investigate a fuel slick on Friday.

According to a CCG spokesperson, environmental response officers from the Kitsilano Coast Guard base attended the scene Friday afternoon.

“It was determined to be from a vessel transiting from the fuel dock to its moorage in Coal Harbour,” the spokesperson said.

“The product on the water was determined to be an unrecoverable sheen.”

Images from the scene showed a long, shiny slick extending into Coal Harbour where it appeared to be pooling around a number of vessels.

The Coast Guard said marine spills may spread and look larger than they actually are.

