Hazmat team called to downtown Vancouver after ‘errant drill’ pierces vehicle fuel tank

Vancouver firefighters closed a portion of Barclay Street on Thursday, as crews worked to clean up a fuel spill.

Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services (VFRS) deployed its hazmat team to an underground parkade in the 1000-block of Barclay Street where it said someone operating an “errant drill” pierced a wall and a van’s fuel tank.

Hazardous Materials Team #vanhazmat containing & absorbing large fuel spill in parkade 1000blk Barclay after errant drill pierced wall & vehicle’s tank. No hazard to public but Barclay closed Thurlow-Burrard while team works. Thank you for your patience. #vfrs pic.twitter.com/hbvxSzpaMA — Vancouver Fire (@VanFireRescue) April 4, 2019

VFRS Capt. Jonathan Gormick said the full hazmat response was due to the significant amount of fuel that spilled, and the fact it was in an enclosed space.

Barclay Street was closed between Thurlow Street and Burrard Street while crews worked to contain and absorb the spilled fuel.

