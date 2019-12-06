What’s on Canada Post’s wish list over the holidays?

Send this page to someone via email

The holiday season is the busiest time of year for delivery agents across the country including Canada Post.

The mail service is asking package recipients to help make deliveries safe and efficient.

With harsh winter conditions, especially in Saskatchewan, Canada Post is asking homeowners to keep pathways and stairs clear of ice and snow, not just for delivery agents but for everyone who will be visiting over the holidays.

Operations manager at Canada Post in Saskatoon, Matt Ziebarth, also asks people to keep their pets on a leash when opening the door.

“Just some tips that I do for my dog, is I just secure the dog when the doorbell rings then I open the door, just for the safety of whoever is at the door,” he said on Thursday.

The mail service reminds people that when packaging items to make sure the contents are tucked neatly into the box or envelope as well as taped where no sharp edges or items are sticking out.

When it comes to delivery, there are many different options including changing addresses mid-transport to delivering closer to workplaces as well as hiding it from the intended gift recipient.

