Crown wants murder conviction for Edmonton man on trial for son’s death

A Crown prosecutor says a man should be found guilty of second-degree murder in the death of his 19-month-old son.

The toddler’s lifeless body was found outside an Edmonton church in 2017.

Joey Crier, who has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder, and his then-girlfriend were each charged in the death of Anthony Joseph Raine.

Investigators said the cause of the boy's 2017 death was trauma to the head.

Prosecutor Allison Downey-Damato noted in her closing statement Friday that the defence conceded during the trial that Crier is guilty of manslaughter, because he was the primary caregiver in the months before the boy died.

She also told the judge hearing the case that trial evidence points to Crier as the perpetrator of ongoing abuse that led to Anthony’s death.

Tasha-Lee Doreen Mack, who was Crier’s girlfriend at the time, was found guilty of manslaughter last week.

