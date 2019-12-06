Menu

Crime

Crown wants murder conviction for Edmonton man on trial for son’s death

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 6, 2019 2:02 pm
Joey Crier is seen in this police handout photo provided as evidence by the Court of Queen's Bench of Alberta.
Joey Crier is seen in this police handout photo provided as evidence by the Court of Queen's Bench of Alberta. Handout, Court of Queen's Bench of Alberta

A Crown prosecutor says a man should be found guilty of second-degree murder in the death of his 19-month-old son.

The toddler’s lifeless body was found outside an Edmonton church in 2017.

READ MORE: Murder trial hears toddler found outside Edmonton church had head trauma, bruises

Joey Crier, who has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder, and his then-girlfriend were each charged in the death of Anthony Joseph Raine.

Investigators said the cause of the boy’s 2017 death was trauma to the head.
Investigators said the cause of the boy’s 2017 death was trauma to the head. Global News File

Prosecutor Allison Downey-Damato noted in her closing statement Friday that the defence conceded during the trial that Crier is guilty of manslaughter, because he was the primary caregiver in the months before the boy died.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Man pleads not guilty in death of son found outside Edmonton church

She also told the judge hearing the case that trial evidence points to Crier as the perpetrator of ongoing abuse that led to Anthony’s death.

Tasha-Lee Doreen Mack, who was Crier’s girlfriend at the time, was found guilty of manslaughter last week.

Tasha-Lee Mack, posted to Facebook on May 11, 2016
Tasha-Lee Mack, posted to Facebook on May 11, 2016 Credit: Facebook
Edmonton crimeSecond-Degree Murder TrialAnthony RaineJoey CrierAnthony Joseph RaineEdmonton baby deathEdmonton trialJoey Crier trialEdmonton second-degree murder trialEdmonton baby homicideJoey Crier closing arguments
