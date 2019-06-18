Murder trial hears toddler found outside Edmonton church had head trauma, bruises

WARNING: The details surrounding the child’s injuries in this story are graphic and may be disturbing to some readers.

A doctor who performed an autopsy on a toddler found dead outside an Edmonton church said the child suffered from head trauma.

Dr. Elizabeth Brooks-Lim, Alberta’s chief medical examiner, testified Tuesday at the trial of Tasha-Lee Doreen Mack.

Mack and the child’s father, Joey Crier, are charged with second-degree murder in the 2017 death of 19-month old Anthony Joseph Raine.

Raine’s body was found outside Good Shepherd Anglican Church in Edmonton in April 2017.

Brooks-Lim said the boy had a skull fracture, bruising on the entire front of his face, blood in his right ear canal and bruising on his arms and the front of his chest.

She said his death was determined to be a homicide.

Mack, who is represented by defence lawyer Ajay Juneja, pleaded not guilty at the start of her trial, which is now in its second week.

READ MORE: Woman pleads not guilty in death of toddler left outside Edmonton church

She is being tried by Court of Queen’s Bench Justice Robert Graesser. Crown prosecutor Mark van Manen said in his opening statement that the trial will hear from about 15 witnesses.

Crier, who was in a relationship with Mack at the time, also faces a second-degree murder charge but a date has not yet been set for his trial.

READ MORE: Pair charged in death of toddler found near Edmonton church to have separate trials