Man pleads not guilty in death of son found outside Edmonton church

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

The father of a toddler found dead outside an Edmonton church has pleaded not guilty in his son’s death.

Joey Crier is accused of the second-degree murder of 19-month-old Anthony Joseph Raine.

Investigators said the cause of the boy’s 2017 death was trauma to the head. Global News File

The boy’s lifeless body was found outside the Good Shepherd Anglican Church in April 2017.

Story continues below advertisement

Crier and his then-girlfriend, Tasha Mack, both face charges.

READ MORE: Pair charged in death of toddler found near Edmonton church to have separate trials

Crier’s trial has started in Edmonton Court of Queen’s Bench and it’s expected 30 witnesses will be called over the next three weeks.

The trial for Mack is to hear final arguments in November.

Watch below: Ongoing Global News coverage of Joey Crier and Tasha Mack’s court cases