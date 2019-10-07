Menu

Crime

Man pleads not guilty in death of son found outside Edmonton church

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 7, 2019 2:25 pm
Joey Crier is seen in this police handout photo provided as evidence by the Court of Queen's Bench of Alberta. The father of a toddler found dead outside an Edmonton church has pleaded not guilty in his son's death at the start of trial. Crier is accused of second-degree murder in the death of 19-month-old Anthony Joseph Raine.
Joey Crier is seen in this police handout photo provided as evidence by the Court of Queen's Bench of Alberta. The father of a toddler found dead outside an Edmonton church has pleaded not guilty in his son's death at the start of trial. Crier is accused of second-degree murder in the death of 19-month-old Anthony Joseph Raine.

The father of a toddler found dead outside an Edmonton church has pleaded not guilty in his son’s death.

Joey Crier is accused of the second-degree murder of 19-month-old Anthony Joseph Raine.

Investigators said the cause of the boy’s 2017 death was trauma to the head.
Investigators said the cause of the boy's 2017 death was trauma to the head.

The boy’s lifeless body was found outside the Good Shepherd Anglican Church in April 2017.

Crier and his then-girlfriend, Tasha Mack, both face charges.

READ MORE: Pair charged in death of toddler found near Edmonton church to have separate trials

Crier’s trial has started in Edmonton Court of Queen’s Bench and it’s expected 30 witnesses will be called over the next three weeks.

The trial for Mack is to hear final arguments in November.

Woman pleads not guilty in death of toddler left near Edmonton church
