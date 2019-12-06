Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Missing Man

Delta police searching for ‘high-risk’ missing man, last seen at Surrey Memorial Hospital

By Simon Little Global News
Posted December 6, 2019 2:00 pm
Have you seen Adam Summers? Police say he may be making his way to Ladner. .
Have you seen Adam Summers? Police say he may be making his way to Ladner. . Delta police

Delta police are asking for the public’s help to find a “high-risk” missing man.

Adam Summers, 30, was last seen at Surrey Memorial Hospital around 6:45 p.m. on Dec. 4, according to police.

READ MORE: Search for missing Maple Ridge senior suspended, 2 others located across Metro Vancouver

“Police and his family are very concerned about his well-being and urgently wish to find Adam,” said Delta police spokesperson Cris Leykauf.

“He may be making his way to Ladner. Please call police right away if you have any information about where Adam may be found.”

B.C. Silver Alert co-founder calls on government to do more to help dementia patients
B.C. Silver Alert co-founder calls on government to do more to help dementia patients

Summers is described as five-foot-nine and 155 pounds, with dark brown hair, brown eyes and a short beard.

READ MORE: ‘I’m missing a piece of me not knowing’: Mother of missing Chilliwack man makes emotional plea to find son

He was last seen wearing a grey, white and black poncho-style hoodie, a black baseball cap, blue jeans and black shoes.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone who sees him is asked call Delta police at 604-946-4411.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
MissingMissing ManDelta policesurrey memorial hospitalSurrey Memorialadam summersdelta missing manmissing man surrey memorial hospital
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.