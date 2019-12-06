Delta police searching for ‘high-risk’ missing man, last seen at Surrey Memorial Hospital

Send this page to someone via email

Delta police are asking for the public’s help to find a “high-risk” missing man.

Adam Summers, 30, was last seen at Surrey Memorial Hospital around 6:45 p.m. on Dec. 4, according to police.

“Police and his family are very concerned about his well-being and urgently wish to find Adam,” said Delta police spokesperson Cris Leykauf.

“He may be making his way to Ladner. Please call police right away if you have any information about where Adam may be found.”

1:53 B.C. Silver Alert co-founder calls on government to do more to help dementia patients B.C. Silver Alert co-founder calls on government to do more to help dementia patients

Summers is described as five-foot-nine and 155 pounds, with dark brown hair, brown eyes and a short beard.

He was last seen wearing a grey, white and black poncho-style hoodie, a black baseball cap, blue jeans and black shoes.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone who sees him is asked call Delta police at 604-946-4411.