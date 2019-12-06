Nova Scotia to ban sales of flavoured cannabis vaping products

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia announced Friday that it’s taking further steps to protect youth by banning the sale of flavoured cannabis vaping products when they become available in the new year.

The ban is part of government’s larger effort to deter youth from vaping, including the recently announced ban of flavoured e-cigarettes and juices, as well as the previous ban on flavoured cigarettes.

According to the province, regulations are being prepared to prohibit the sale of cannabis vaping products that have a scent or flavor, other than cannabis, noticeable before or during use. No synthetic flavouring will be allowed.

READ MORE: Nova Scotia first to ban flavoured e-cigarettes and juices

Packaging and labelling will also be prohibited from mentioning a flavour other than cannabis.

In Nova Scotia, cannabis products cannot be sold to people under 19.

Story continues below advertisement

“Flavoured vaping products are popular among youth in Nova Scotia,” said Finance and Treasury Board Minister Karen Casey, in a press release.

In a recent survey conducted by Smoke Free Nova Scotia, 95 per cent of young people in Nova Scotia who use e-cigarettes said they prefer flavoured juices and over 48 per cent said they would quit if flavours were banned.

READ MORE: Nova Scotia to announce changes to vaping regulations next week, minister says

“Given the increasing amount of vape-related illness in Canada and the U.S., and the negative effects cannabis can have on youth, we need to do everything we can to make sure these products do not appeal to younger Nova Scotians.”

According to the province, more than 2,200 cases of severe lung disease have been reported in the United States among people who use e-cigarettes or cannabis products, with 48 deaths. There have been 13 such cases of severe lung disease reported to the Public Health Agency of Canada. The causes of death have not yet been determined

On Oct. 17 edibles, extracts and topicals became legal in Canada. All such products are subject to a 60-day notice period by Health Canada.

2:02 Nova Scotia introducing measures to make vaping less appealing to youth Nova Scotia introducing measures to make vaping less appealing to youth

The Nova Scotia Liquor Corporation (NSLC) will have a small supply of products, other than flavoured vaping products, available late December, with products gradually being added in the new year. The NSLC is the only legal retailer in Nova Scotia.

Story continues below advertisement

“Cannabis vaping products available through the illegal market are not subject to any regulatory controls, may be contaminated, and could pose significant health and safety risks,” said Justice Minister Mark Furey. “All Nova Scotians are strongly encouraged not to use these products.”