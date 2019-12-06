2nd strike planned for some Ontario public high school teachers on Wednesday, union says

Send this page to someone via email

Some Ontario public high school teachers are set to hold a second one-day strike Wednesday as tensions continue to rise between the teachers’ union and the provincial government.

The one-day strike is set to happen at nine school boards throughout the province where teachers are represented by the Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation (OSSTF) if a deal isn’t reached with the government by that time.

The other school boards where teachers are represented by OSSTF will hold information pickets in front of schools, at MPPs’ offices and other locations, the union said.

The union said teachers at the following school boards will engage in a full withdrawal of services Wednesday:

Toronto District School Board

Brant Haldimand Norfolk Catholic District School Board

Grand Erie District School Board

Hastings and Prince Edward District School Board

Near North District School Board

Rainy River District School Board

Simcoe County District School Board

Simcoe Muskoka Catholic District School Board

Trillium Lakelands District School Board

News of further action comes after approximately 55,000 OSSTF members held a one-day strike throughout the province this past Wednesday leaving 628,000 students out of class.

Last Friday, sources familiar with the negotiations told Global News some of the key sticking points at the negotiating table include compensation, mandatory e-learning, and increasing class sizes.

0:42 ‘Parents don’t want larger classes’: OSSTF President Harvey Bischof ‘Parents don’t want larger classes’: OSSTF President Harvey Bischof

On Sunday, Global News reported the results of the government’s consultations on class sizes, which showed Ontario parents overwhelming disapprove an increase.

“Even after it was confirmed that the government’s own public consultations reveal overwhelming opposition to Doug Ford’s education agenda, the government is still refusing to engage in serious discussions about mandatory e-learning, class size, staffing, or any other issue that affects the learning environments in our schools,” OSSTF president Harvey Bischof said in a statement.

“We are disappointed and mystified at the government’s apparent indifference to the legitimate and well-documented concerns of parents, students, and educators alike.”

Education Minister Stephen Lecce spoke to media at Queen’s Park Friday regarding OSSTF talks.

“In over 200 days, OSSTF has not put forward any changes to their proposal, nor as of this time, proposed any new dates to return to the bargaining table,” he said.

“Student success should never be the casualty of union escalation … We hope the union leaders will accept our call for private mediation. We hope they will stay at the table, cease from further escalation, and more importantly, take up our offer through the mediator to meet again and to propose new dates.”

Meanwhile, the province’s elementary teachers are set to be at the bargaining table with the province Monday as their union, the Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario (ETFO), also looks to ink a deal.

Teachers represented by the Ontario English Catholic Teachers’ Association (OECTA) are also at the negotiating table with the province. OECTA members will be in a legal strike position as of Dec. 21.

– With files from Travis Dhanraj