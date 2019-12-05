Menu

Fog advisory issued for parts of central and southern Alberta, drivers warned of poor visibility on roads

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted December 5, 2019 6:15 pm
A photo of Highway 1, east of Highway 56, near Bassano, Alta., at 3:40 p.m. on Friday afternoon.
A photo of Highway 1, east of Highway 56, near Bassano, Alta., at 3:40 p.m. on Friday afternoon. CREDIT: https://511.alberta.ca/

A fog advisory was issued for a number of areas in central and southern Alberta on Thursday.

“Near zero visibility in fog is expected or occurring,” Environment Canada said on its website. “Localized fog is expected to become more widespread tonight and last into Friday afternoon.”

The weather agency issues such advisories when when “near-zero visibility” conditions are expected because of fog.

“Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility in some locations,” Environment Canada said. “If travelling, be prepared for areas of near-zero visibility.”

READ MORE: Victim critically injured in Trans-Canada Highway crash near Bassano

For a complete list of weather warnings, watches and advisories in Alberta, click here.

Watch below: Some Global News videos about fog.

Travellers contend with southern Alberta fog advisory
