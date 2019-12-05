Fog advisory issued for parts of central and southern Alberta, drivers warned of poor visibility on roads

Send this page to someone via email

A fog advisory was issued for a number of areas in central and southern Alberta on Thursday.

“Near zero visibility in fog is expected or occurring,” Environment Canada said on its website. “Localized fog is expected to become more widespread tonight and last into Friday afternoon.”

The weather agency issues such advisories when when “near-zero visibility” conditions are expected because of fog.

“Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility in some locations,” Environment Canada said. “If travelling, be prepared for areas of near-zero visibility.”

