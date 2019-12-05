Calgary woman finds bullet hole in kitchen cupboard, police investigating

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police say a bullet that ended up embedded in a woman’s kitchen cupboard appears to have been a random shot.

Officers were called to a home on Panora Way N.W. at about 4:40 a.m. on Thursday after a woman said she’d found a bullet hole in her cupboard.

Investigators believe the bullet went through the outside walls of the home and into the cabinet.

READ MORE: Calgary police investigating after bullet hole found in window

Homeowner Celine Mini told Global News she heard shots at about 3 a.m., but didn’t hear any vehicles screeching or speeding away. She said the bullet went through a wall above the patio window at the back of her house and all the way across her kitchen.

“I noticed, OK there is a bullet,” Mini said Thursday, adding it was “scary weird.”

Story continues below advertisement

“Then I turned around and I said: ‘If there’s a bullet here there’s got to be a way — where did it enter?’

“That’s when I noticed the back of the house there, where it entered the house.”

A bullet hole is seen on the outside of a northwest Calgary home. Carolyn Kury de Castillo/Global News

Mini said police officers scoured her backyard and even climbed over a fence to try to determine where the shot was fired from.

“There were no footsteps and they couldn’t find any casings there either,” she said.

“So they estimated that it had to have come — because my house backs onto Stony Trail — they figured that it had to be a car that was driving pretty much west and angled and [they] were just shooting and it came through the back of the house into the kitchen.

“They figured maybe a 40 calibre gun.”

The shooting isn’t believed to be targeted.

READ MORE: Police investigating after shots fired in northeast Calgary

Police said no one was injured in the incident and the investigation is ongoing.

Story continues below advertisement

“I was just grateful when I saw it and called 911,” she said.

“When I looked at how close it was — just a few more feet up and it would’ve been in my bedroom. If I would’ve got up to go to the bathroom, I would’ve been hit. Tweet This

“Thank goodness that no one else was in my house and it was in the lower half of the house so that no one was hurt.”

Photos from the home show a small bullet hole in the siding on the outside of the home, a hole in an inside wall near a curtain rod and a hole in a kitchen cupboard.

A bullet hole is seen in the kitchen cupboard of a home in northwest Calgary. Carolyn Kury de Castillo/Global News

— With files from Global News’ Carolyn Kury de Castillo

Story continues below advertisement