Too soon to say whether Alberta will join N.S. in banning flavoured e-cigarettes and juices

Send this page to someone via email

It will be some time next year before it becomes clear whether Alberta will join Nova Scotia in banning flavoured e-cigarettes and juices.

On Thursday, Nova Scotia’s health minister announced the province would become the first in the country to ban those sales starting April 1, 2020.

Health Minister Randy Delorey said the move is aimed at promoting a smoke-free culture in a province where vaping rates have been growing, especially among young people.

Les Hagen, executive director of Action on Smoking and Health, applauds the move.

“We have a province that is actually taking the step of eliminating flavours from vaping products because it’s going to have a profound impact on teen vaping,” he said.

“If kids can get these products in bubble gum, cherry and cotton candy, of course they’re gong to be attractive and appealing and we have to take that appeal away from children and youth.”

Story continues below advertisement

Hagen is hopeful Alberta will follow suit with a similar ban.

“Alberta and Nova Scotia were the very first two jurisdictions in the world to ban flavoured tobacco products. They should be the very first jurisdictions to deal with vaping flavours as well,” he said.

“Alberta youth deserve every bit as much protection as kids in Nova Scotia and from our perspective, protection delayed is protection denied.” Tweet This

Alberta is currently the only province in the country without vaping legislation.

READ MORE: ‘It’s about time’: Alberta set to review vaping regulations, may be last in country to implement laws

Steve Buick, press secretary to Alberta Health Minister Tyler Shandro, said the province is doing a review of its tobacco legislation, which includes regulations on vaping. Any changes would come forward in the spring.

“The minister is very much aware of the recent increase in smoking rates and recent cases of serious illness that may be linked to vaping,” Buick said in a statement when asked whether a similar ban is being considered.

RELATED: Here’s how vaping is regulated in each province

“He will not pre-judge the outcomes but both he and MLA [Jason] Nixon have been clear, the priority is to protect children and young people and make sure smoking rates keep coming down.”

Story continues below advertisement

Hagen is hopeful the provincial government will take appropriate action as a result of its review.

“Alberta is the last province to move but we hope it brings forward strong legislation to make up for lost time and to get ahead of this issue,” he said.

3:14 Ontario teen develops ‘popcorn lung’-like vaping illness Ontario teen develops ‘popcorn lung’-like vaping illness

Respirologist Dr. Dilini Vethanayagam said there are high vaping rates among young people in the province.

“I was talking to a colleague who works in a smaller town in rural Alberta. Junior high students are thinking that vaping is safer than cigarettes. That’s a concern,” she said.

“These are not people trying to get off of cigarettes. These are new smokers and a new generation of individuals addicted at a very young age.” Tweet This

READ MORE: First known Canadian case of vaping-related illness reported in London, Ont.

There are no cases of vaping-related illness in Alberta to date, according to Alberta Health, but there have been 11 reported adverse events potentially related to vaping. All occurred within the last two years.

READ MORE: Nearly 1 in 4 teens have tried vaping — Here’s how parents can talk about it

Spokesperson Tom McMillan said research is still emerging over the long-term health effects of flavoured vaping and second-hand vapour.

Story continues below advertisement

“Individuals who use vaping products breathe in a mixture of chemicals, which may include harmful and potentially harmful substances such as nicotine, solvents, chemicals and various flavourings. Some flavourings in vaping products may be safe to eat, but have not necessarily been tested for safety when inhaled,” he said.

-with files from Canadian Press