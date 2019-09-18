First Canadian case of vaping-related illness reported in London

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is set to hold a news conference on Wednesday afternoon regarding a youth diagnosed with an illness that health officials say is linked to vaping.

Few details have been shared about the illness, but a release from the MLHU says the youth “has been diagnosed with severe respiratory illness that has been linked to the individual’s use of vaping products.”

Wednesday’s conference will come nearly two weeks after Health Canada issued a warning to Canadians that vaping products can carry a risk of pulmonary illness. Health Canada has also previously stated there had been no known vaping-related illness reported in the nation.

There have been seven reported deaths from vaping-related illnesses in the U.S.

Ontario deputy premier and Health Minister Christine Elliott issued a statement on Wednesday in which she indicates she has “become increasingly concerned about the prevalence and possible health consequences of vaping, particularly as they affect our youth.”

The MLHU statement on Wednesday adds that Elliott has issued a minister’s order that “will require public hospitals in Ontario to provide the Chief Medical Officer of Health with statistical, non-identifying information related to incidences of vaping-related severe pulmonary disease.”

The conference will take place at 2 p.m. at the MLHU’s on King Street. The announcement will also be streamed on the health unit’s Facebook page.