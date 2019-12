Send this page to someone via email

A rockslide has closed part of Highway 93 in B.C.’s East Kootenay region.

DriveBC is reporting that the closure is just south of Fairmont Hot Springs, and that traffic in both directions is being affected.

An assessment is in progress and cleanup is underway, though Transportation B.C. says that section of the highway will be closed indefinitely until a geotechnical assessment can be completed.

UPDATE – #BCHwy93 – will remain closed between Dutch Creek Rd and Westside Rd by #FairmontHotSprings for a geotechnical assessment. Detour not available. 4 PM MST update. Details: https://t.co/Bj9ILut1jY #GoldenBC pic.twitter.com/aLhcn8e9Mc — Drive BC (@DriveBC) December 5, 2019

A look at the Dutch Creek Hoodoos earth slope failure, which our geotechnical engineers are assessing after this morning's rockslide on #BCHwy93. Meanwhile, cleanup continues. @DriveBC for updates on highway status: https://t.co/JjMH4tXPdn #FairmontHotSprings pic.twitter.com/u8LUbl03K6 — BC Transportation (@TranBC) December 5, 2019

I missed this rockslide by a few minutes on my way to work today. Moments like this really put the little problems in life in perspective. Thankful nobody was injured 🙏🏻 hopefully will be able to get home from work this evening 😇 thanks for the updates @DriveBC https://t.co/PTrYDYti0M — Caoimhe Anderson (@CaoimheAnderson) December 5, 2019