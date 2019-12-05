Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Consumer

Cobourg woman wins $100,000 in Encore draw: OLG

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted December 5, 2019 4:15 pm
Valeria Rightmyer of Cobourg won $100,000 in the Nov. 16 draw for Encore in the Lotto 6/49 draw.
Valeria Rightmyer of Cobourg won $100,000 in the Nov. 16 draw for Encore in the Lotto 6/49 draw. OLG

A Cobourg, Ont. woman turned $1 into $100,000 thanks to the OLG‘s Encore lottery last month.

According to the OLG, Valerie Rightmyer, 58, matched the last 6 of 7 numbers in the exact order to claim $100,000 in the Encore draw which was part of the Nov. 16 Lotto 6/49 draw.

READ MORE: Winning Lotto 6/49 ticket sold in Hamilton

Encore is a $1 addition to most lottery games.

“I scanned my ticket and saw the words ‘Big Winner’ appear on the screen — I was shocked,” she told the OLG while claiming her winnings at the prize centre in Toronto.

The 58-year-old mother of one called her husband immediately when she learned about her lottery win.

“It was phenomenal,” said Rightmyer, who says she doesn’t have any plans yet for her windfall.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Lucky Quebecer wins $50M Lotto Max jackpot

The winning ticket was purchased at the CNIB lottery kiosk in Walmart on Strathy Road in Cobourg.

Retired fisherman wins record $60 million jackpot
Retired fisherman wins record $60 million jackpot
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
LotteryCobourgOlgLottery WinnerLotto 6-49Lottery winEncorewinning ticket100000Cobourg lottery winnerEncore draw
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.