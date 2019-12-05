Cobourg woman wins $100,000 in Encore draw: OLG

Send this page to someone via email

A Cobourg, Ont. woman turned $1 into $100,000 thanks to the OLG‘s Encore lottery last month.

According to the OLG, Valerie Rightmyer, 58, matched the last 6 of 7 numbers in the exact order to claim $100,000 in the Encore draw which was part of the Nov. 16 Lotto 6/49 draw.

Encore is a $1 addition to most lottery games.

“I scanned my ticket and saw the words ‘Big Winner’ appear on the screen — I was shocked,” she told the OLG while claiming her winnings at the prize centre in Toronto.

The 58-year-old mother of one called her husband immediately when she learned about her lottery win.

“It was phenomenal,” said Rightmyer, who says she doesn’t have any plans yet for her windfall.

The winning ticket was purchased at the CNIB lottery kiosk in Walmart on Strathy Road in Cobourg.

