From jewelry to chocolate, these Christmas gifts make a difference

The holidays provide an opportunity to give gifts, and not just for family and friends.

Charitable giving is a popular present, especially when it’s so easy to do. It’s also an excellent gift idea for that special someone in your life who has everything, and would find meaning in a gift that gives back.

Over five million Canadians donated to charities in 2017, according to the most recent data from Statistics Canada. Their funding resulted in more than $9 billion towards charitable organizations — an increase of 7.7 per cent from 2016, although a trend since 2011 is that individuals are giving less.

About 30 per cent of charitable donations are made in December, making the holidays one of the most popular times to research good causes, according to charity Canada Helps.

Here are just some of the gifts that give back this holiday season.

For the jewelry lover

Morse code beaded bracelet, from the Kind Karma Company, $38.

Kind Karma is a Toronto-based company that employs at-risk and homeless youth to make jewelry. Along with their wages, proceeds from sales are given to the youth for their goals.

Pearl and sterling silver heart paw necklace, from UNICEF, $63.99. Proceeds from this necklace will go to life-saving medical services and vaccines for animals in Bali. UNICEF has a variety of other jewelry, all going to various causes.

Comfort heart charm, from the Canadian Cancer Society, $14. All proceeds go to cancer research and support programs.

Rose-gold stud earrings, from Biko, $78. Twenty per cent of the profits will go towards RETHINK Breast Cancer.

Beauty products and clothing

Charity Pot body lotion, from Lush, $7.95 for 50 g. Lush donates all of the proceeds to grassroots charity organizations that work in environmental protection, animal rights and human rights.

#UNIGNORABLE x Peace Collective T-Shirt, $29.95. This collaboration between Canadian brand Peace Collective, along with United Way and Pantone, gives two meals to children in need.

“Her: The New Order” t-shirt, by Nopaulagies, $85. Five dollars from every shirt sold is donated to The Canadian Women’s Foundation.

Amber lipstick, by Cheekbone Beauty, $29. This company, founded by an Indigenous woman, gives 10 per cent of their profits to improving education and employment opportunities for Indigenous youth.

Tasty treats

Tailored gift basket, by Wonderkind, starting at $125. Wonderkind creates a unique gift basket using goods from various vendors across the country. Ten per cent of the profits from each gift will be donated to either Youth Employment Services, Second Harvest or Dressed for Success Toronto.

Merry and Bright Gift Tin, from Purdys, $25. Purdys uses 100 per cent sustainable cocoa directly from farmers to support them on the ground to improve their yields and communities.

Women-Owned Tea Brands Box, from Sips by, $19. This gift box contains loose leaf teas from women-owned brands. One dollar from each box purchased will go to Vital Voices, which invests in women’s leadership initiatives.

For direct donations

School essentials for three children, through Plan International Canada, $54. Plan International Canada has a “gifts of hope” series that allows donations from books to clean water for families in need worldwide. You can also donate directly to girls in Canada.

Reusable sanitary products for five girls, from UNICEF, $37.

Holiday meal for a family at SickKids Hospital in Toronto, $45. This gift will provide a special meal for a family that has to spend their holidays at the hospital.

Adopt an elephant donation kit, from the World Wildlife Fund, $55. This gift supports the protection of elephants in Africa.