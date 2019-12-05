Menu

Crime

4 people jointly charged with trafficking meth, cocaine in Regina: police

By Mickey Djuric Global News
Posted December 5, 2019 2:26 pm
Updated December 5, 2019 2:27 pm
Four people have been jointly-charged with trafficking meth and cocaine.
Four people have been jointly-charged with trafficking meth and cocaine. File Photo / Global News

Four people have been charged with trafficking meth and cocaine after the Regina Police Service said it seized “a large sum of Canadian currency” along with drugs and a .45-calibre handgun.

Police said they searched a residence and vehicle in the 2300 block of Smith Street in relation to an ongoing drug investigation.

Two men were searched following a vehicle stop. Police said one man placed under arrest had a “large sum of Canadian currency.”

READ MORE: Regina police seize illegal firearms from North Central home

When police searched the residence, they reportedly found a loaded .45-calibre handgun, more Canadian currency and an undisclosed amount of meth, cocaine and paraphernalia associated with drug trafficking.

Police said they arrested two women at the residence.

Carlson Trevor King, 37, and Leroy George Lake, 68, of Calgary were charged along with Alex Joy Yasinowski, 34, and Kerry Lynn Lerat, 33, of Regina with possession of meth and cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

Story continues below advertisement

In addition, King is charged with:

  • Possession of proceeds of crime over $5,000;
  • Possession of a weapon dangerous to the public peace;
  • Careless storage of a firearm;
  • Unauthorized possession of a restricted weapon;
  • Possession of a restricted firearm knowing they do not have a license;
  • Possession of a loaded, restricted weapon; and
  • Possession of a weapon obtained by crime.

READ MORE: Regina police investigating after body found Saturday morning

Additionally, Lerat and Lake are charged with possession of proceeds of crime under $5,000.

All four accused will make their first appearance at Regina provincial court on Thursday.

