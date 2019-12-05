4 people jointly charged with trafficking meth, cocaine in Regina: police

Send this page to someone via email

Four people have been charged with trafficking meth and cocaine after the Regina Police Service said it seized “a large sum of Canadian currency” along with drugs and a .45-calibre handgun.

Police said they searched a residence and vehicle in the 2300 block of Smith Street in relation to an ongoing drug investigation.

Two men were searched following a vehicle stop. Police said one man placed under arrest had a “large sum of Canadian currency.”

When police searched the residence, they reportedly found a loaded .45-calibre handgun, more Canadian currency and an undisclosed amount of meth, cocaine and paraphernalia associated with drug trafficking.

Police said they arrested two women at the residence.

Carlson Trevor King, 37, and Leroy George Lake, 68, of Calgary were charged along with Alex Joy Yasinowski, 34, and Kerry Lynn Lerat, 33, of Regina with possession of meth and cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

In addition, King is charged with:

Possession of proceeds of crime over $5,000;

Possession of a weapon dangerous to the public peace;

Careless storage of a firearm;

Unauthorized possession of a restricted weapon;

Possession of a restricted firearm knowing they do not have a license;

Possession of a loaded, restricted weapon; and

Possession of a weapon obtained by crime.

Additionally, Lerat and Lake are charged with possession of proceeds of crime under $5,000.

All four accused will make their first appearance at Regina provincial court on Thursday.