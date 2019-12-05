Billie Eilish getting her own Apple TV documentary in $25M deal: report

Send this page to someone via email

Diehard Billie Eilish fans should expect a documentary about the much-beloved breakthrough artist in the near future.

Why, some might ask?

Well, Apple TV is reportedly closing a deal with director R.J. Cutler (Nashville, A Perfect Candidate) for the rights to an untitled film about the Bad Guy singer, according to multiple outlets, including Variety.

The Interscope Films-produced project is supposedly set to follow the 17-year-old musician’s life closely, showcasing many different aspects; from touring, to interviews and fan greetings, to simply being at home with her family.

Cutler, 57, has been working on the film since the release of Eilish’s debut album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? (2019), back in March, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Multiple outlets suggest that the project holds a budget between US$1-2 million, and that when complete, it will be part of a $25 million deal — if purchased by Apple TV.

Variety, however, suggested that these numbers were inaccurate, as the purported deal has not yet been finalized.

The reports of an Eilish-centered documentary align with the recent announcement of Apple’s very own music awards show, the Apple Music Awards.

For the debut ceremony — which took place on Dec. 4 at the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, Calif. — Eilish was chosen as Apple’s first-ever ‘Global Artist of the Year.’

She also took home the awards for ‘Most Streamed Album of the Year’ and ‘Songwriter of the Year’ alongside her older brother, Finneas O’Connell.

O’Connell, 22, is responsible for producing all of Eilish’s music. He also serves as a frequent co-writer for her world-renowned material.

If a deal is finalized with Apple TV, the untitled documentary is expected to premiere on the company’s newly-launched TV streaming service, Apple TV+ in 2020, as opposed to Apple Music — their popular music streaming service.

Global News has reached out to representatives of both Eilish and Apple seeking clarification.

