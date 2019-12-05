Winnipeg Transit cuts likely avoided in 2020 after public works committee motion

Send this page to someone via email

Transit riders can rest a little easier after Winnipeg city councillors on the public works committee rejected major proposed cuts to transit service — at least for 2020.

Earlier this fall, Winnipeg Transit’s yearly budget increase was capped at two per cent by Mayor Brian Bowman’s executive policy committee.

To fit within the two per cent target, Transit said it would need to reduce its operating budget in 2020 by $5.8 million; by $5.5 million in 2021; by $8.4 million in 2022; and $9.2 million in 2023.

The committee passed a motion dictating the $5.8 million 2020 funding shortfall be funded with surplus earnings. Winnipeg Transit has “consistently been realizing retained earnings from operations of around $5 million,” the motion reads.

In subsequent years, the committee directed service cuts be avoided using surplus earnings and possible federal funding.

The motion also dictates the public works department avoid turning off street lights — in a November budget presentation, public works director Jim Berezowsky told the committee the city has about 76,000 street lights, but to keep within its two per cent budget cap the city would have to turn off 2,800 in 2021, 6,000 in 2022, and 9,500 in 2023.

The motion dictates street lighting be maintained through savings council made after changing the Winnipeg Police Service pension plan — a projected savings of $14.7 million over 2020-2023.

However, the union that represents most city police officers, the Winnipeg Police Association, has warned of potential legal action because of the pension plan changes.

The public works committee’s recommendation will now move to the budget working group, who will decide whether to accept it.

