Hamilton man arrested in Toronto for shooting man in face with BB gun

A suspect has been arrested in connection with a central Hamilton shooting last month.

It happened early in the morning on Nov. 9 at a home near Cannon Street East and Wentworth Street North, when two men were involved in an argument.

According to police, a 22-year-old man shot a 58-year-old man in the face with a BB gun.

The older man was treated at the scene, taken to hospital and released.

An arrest warrant was issued for Daniel McDermott following the shooting.

On Tuesday night, Toronto police found McDermott at an east-end residence, confirmed he was the man from the warrant and arrested him, turning him over to Hamilton Police.

He appeared in court on Wednesday, charged with assault with a weapon, uttering death threats, possession of weapons dangerous to the public, and failing to comply with probation.

