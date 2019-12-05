Menu

Crime

Hamilton man arrested in Toronto for shooting man in face with BB gun

By Lisa Polewski 900 CHML
Posted December 5, 2019 12:42 pm
Police have charged 22-year-old Daniel McDermott in connection with a shooting in Hamilton last month.
Police have charged 22-year-old Daniel McDermott in connection with a shooting in Hamilton last month. Hamilton Police Service

A suspect has been arrested in connection with a central Hamilton shooting last month.

It happened early in the morning on Nov. 9 at a home near Cannon Street East and Wentworth Street North, when two men were involved in an argument.

READ MORE: Hamilton police say man who allegedly shot another with BB gun is ‘armed and dangerous’

According to police, a 22-year-old man shot a 58-year-old man in the face with a BB gun.

The older man was treated at the scene, taken to hospital and released.

An arrest warrant was issued for Daniel McDermott following the shooting.

On Tuesday night, Toronto police found McDermott at an east-end residence, confirmed he was the man from the warrant and arrested him, turning him over to Hamilton Police.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Hamilton shooting incidents on track to reach 10-year high, police say

He appeared in court on Wednesday, charged with assault with a weapon, uttering death threats, possession of weapons dangerous to the public, and failing to comply with probation.

