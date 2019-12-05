Auditor calls for improvement in northern Saskatchewan suicide prevention

Send this page to someone via email

Northwest Saskatchewan consistently has a higher suicide rate than the rest of the province, according to the Saskatchewan Coroner’s Office.

Saskatchewan’s auditor is recommending eight areas where health care providers in the north can better address patients at risk of suicide.

Judy Ferguson found that health care providers in northwest Saskatchewan generally don’t receive “sufficient training on caring for suicidal patients, and training varies significantly.”

Ferguson noted staff at Battlefords Union Hospital received online training for mental health and suicide screening. However, the staff at other emergency departments visited by the auditor’s office did not receive this training.

Communities visited in the review include North Battleford, Lloydminster, Meadow Lake and La Loche.

Recently, three young people in the northwestern community of Makwa Sahgaiehcan First Nation​ died by suicide. The youngest was a 10-year-old girl.

Story continues below advertisement

At-risk patients typically access health services through emergency rooms or mental health outpatient departments.

The auditor found that in three of the 23 examined files, ER staff did not provide high suicide risk patients with a psychiatric consultation prior to being discharged. Additionally, ER staff did not refer patients to mental health outpatient services for follow-up appointments.

Ferguson said proactive follow-up care helps promote continuity of care and can reduce the rate of patients who have attempted suicide from re-attempting.

The auditor also found issues with the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) not having a formal process to follow up with patients who poorly utilize services provided via scheduled telehealth appointments. Missed telehealth appointment rates are close to 50 per cent most years, according to the report.

Many small northern communities rely on telehealth for psychiatric appointments as there are staffing shortages of these health care providers in small centers.

For patients in smaller communities, the need to access mental health services in larger centres is common. For instance, the report says 51 per cent of patients treated in North Battleford’s mental health inpatient services were from outside the Battlefords in 2018-19.

The northwestern suicide rate in 2018 was 28.7 per 100,000 people. The provincial rate in the same time frame was 18.7. This is above the Canadian average of roughly 11 suicides per 100,000 people.

Story continues below advertisement

The report says the suicide rate in the northwest is highest among children, youths and young adults. For men, the suicide rate is highest among those aged 20- to 29-years-old. For girls, the suicide rate is highest among 10- to 19-year-olds.

1:39 Makwa Sahgaiehcan chief criticizes government response to suicide crisis Makwa Sahgaiehcan chief criticizes government response to suicide crisis

If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs help, resources are available. In case of an emergency, please call 911 for immediate help.

The Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention, Depression Hurts and Kids Help Phone 1-800-668-6868 all offer ways of getting help if you, or someone you know, may be suffering from mental health issues.

More to come…