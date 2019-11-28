‘I’m scared, I can’t sleep’: northern Sask. communities calling for help

Send this page to someone via email

It’s been one week since Makwa Sahgaiehcan First Nation issued a state of emergency and, according to the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN), there is believed to be more than 10 attempted suicides in the community in that time.

“I’m scared, I can’t sleep anymore at night,” Makwa Sahgaiehcan Chief Ron Mitsuing said on Thursday in Saskatoon. “My people are in grief right now, and they’re scared.”

“In the last four months we’ve had four suicides, we can’t count how many attempts, Makwa Sahgaiehcan band coun. Tommy Littlespruce said.

“Just imagine, every other day there’s an attempt, sometimes two or three in one night.”

Mitsuing spoke at the legislature on Wednesday in Regina, but, the provincial government has yet to approve a long-term plan for the northern communities.

“If the provincial government works with us then we’ll work with them,” Mitsuing said. “It’s going to show the kids that we can work together, it’s going to lift them up.”

“We need to just try and get things under control now, (and) provide immediate relief,” Rural and Remote Health Minister Warren Kaeding said. “Then, while we’re doing that, also talk about what some of the medium and long-term plans might be.”

The FSIN has already developed a suicide prevention plan, but, needs help from both the provincial and federal government for funding to help their workers who are overwhelmed.

“The prime minister’s always talking about reconciliation, always talking about nation-to-nation relationships; well prove it, help us with our kids,” FSIN second vice-chief David Pratt exclaimed.

“Look at the premier of Saskatchewan, he’s always talking about keeping Saskatchewan strong. Well, how can you make Saskatchewan strong when your fastest-growing demographic, First Nations, are taking their own lives.”