Pendants containing ashes of loved ones stolen in Peterborough: police

Two pendants containing the ashes of loved ones have been reported stolen following vehicle break-ins in Peterborough.

Peterborough police say in one incident, a vehicle parked at a McClennan Street home in the city’s north end was broken into during the evening hours of Nov. 25 to Nov. 26.

Police say a stainless steel fish pendant containing a portion of the ashes from a deceased love one was stolen. Loose change and car chargers were also stolen.

Then sometime on Dec. 4, someone entered a vehicle parked at a Brioux Avenue home in the city’s south end and stole several items, including a black cross pendant on a thin silver chain, police said.

According to Darren Fenn, who shared his appeal for the pendant’s return on social media, the cross contains the ashes of his five-week-old baby Wyatt Daren Lamonday-Fenn who died in January 2018.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Peterborough Police Service at 705-876-1122 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or Crime Stoppers online.

