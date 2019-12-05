Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Pendants containing ashes of loved ones stolen in Peterborough: police

By Global News
Posted December 5, 2019 1:29 pm
Updated December 5, 2019 1:30 pm
These pendants - containing the ashes of loved ones - were reported stolen from vehicles in Peterborough.
These pendants - containing the ashes of loved ones - were reported stolen from vehicles in Peterborough. Submitted

Two pendants containing the ashes of loved ones have been reported stolen following vehicle break-ins in Peterborough.

Peterborough police say in one incident, a vehicle parked at a McClennan Street home in the city’s north end was broken into during the evening hours of Nov. 25 to Nov. 26.

READ MORE: Father’s ashes stolen from Sicamous storage locker: RCMP

Police say a stainless steel fish pendant containing a portion of the ashes from a deceased love one was stolen. Loose change and car chargers were also stolen.

Then sometime on Dec. 4, someone entered a vehicle parked at a Brioux Avenue home in the city’s south end and stole several items, including a black cross pendant on a thin silver chain, police said.

According to Darren Fenn, who shared his appeal for the pendant’s return on social media, the cross contains the ashes of his five-week-old baby Wyatt Daren Lamonday-Fenn who died in January 2018.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to call the Peterborough Police Service at 705-876-1122 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or Crime Stoppers online.

More to come.

Calgary couple happy to be reunited with lost loved one’s ashes
Calgary couple happy to be reunited with lost loved one’s ashes
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TheftPeterborough Police ServiceAshesTheft from VehicleVehicle Break-inpendantStolen pendantDarren Fennpendants
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.