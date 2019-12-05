Guelph Storm need shootout to defeat Saginaw Spirit

Send this page to someone via email

Nico Daws made 38 saves, plus three more in the shootout, as the Guelph Storm defeated the Saginaw Spirit 3-2 on Wednesday night.

Storm forward Cooper Walker scored his first goal in the Ontario Hockey League and Matthew Papais netted his fifth of the season.

Pavel Gogolev scored the lone goal in the shootout.

Dalton Duhart opened the scoring for the Spirit and Mason Millman had their second goal. Tristan Lennox made 28 saves in the loss.

The game in Michigan was originally scheduled to be played on Nov. 2 but was postponed due to an issue with the ice.

The Storm sit in third place in the western conference with a record of 17-5-1-1.

They will host the Barrie Colts on Friday night at the Sleeman Centre. Larry Mellott will have the call on 1460 CJOY at 7:30 p.m.