WePlayHere: Calgary Flames Foundation wants to know what play means to you

The We Play Here campaign is encouraging young people to demonstrate how they remain active, whether by taking part in the sport, school and play programs funded by the foundation, or any other activities that suit their interest.
“Play just isn’t about sports, it’s about playing,” executive director of the Calgary Flames Foundation Candice Goudie said. “That’s making forts in your living room, that’s playing in the backyard, that’s [building] snowmen outside, that’s snowball fights.”
“I’ve got three kids; [ages] seven, four-and-a-half and a year-and-a-half,” Calgary Flames forward Milan Lucic said. “In the summertime, we live in L.A. for a couple months, so we go down to the beach and build sandcastles, run around — in and out of the ocean — and all that type of fun stuff, so it’s just getting to re-live those memories and build new ones with kids.”
The foundation is also promoting the campaign on social media by asking people to share a photo of what play means to them, tag the Calgary Flames social media accounts and use the hashtag #WePlayHere.
Anyone who participates will be entered into a contest for a chance to win tickets to an upcoming Flames game and autographed team jerseys.
COMMENTS