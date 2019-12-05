Plateau-Mont-Royal wants to preserve iconic signs

Send this page to someone via email

The Plateau-Mont-Royal borough in Montreal is taking steps to protect iconic and historic signs in the area.

The borough council voted on Monday to keep its rich heritage intact by safeguarding emblems that decorate nearly 70 restaurants and businesses. As part of the plan, the signs can’t be altered for now.

“The council has filed a notice of motion to create a freeze around them until the borough evaluates their heritage and develops a regulatory tool to ensure the protection of signs of interest,” the borough wrote in a statement on its website.

Daniel Shlafman from Fairmount Bagel welcomes the news.

The family-run bagel bakery, which got its start in 1919, is considered an institution in Montreal. It celebrated its 100th anniversary this fall.

“To me, it just shows the city really appreciates our presence and what we’ve done and how long we’ve been here,” said Shlafman. “It means a lot.”

This isn’t the first time iconic signs that line Montreal’s streets have been at the centre of preservation efforts.

The Archambault emblem was reinstalled on the facade of a building at the corner of Ste-Catherine and Berri streets in September after it was taken down in 2018.

The old Moe’s Diner sign, a little slice of culinary history, found a new home at Concordia University earlier this year. The mainstay closed its doors in 2015.

— With files from Global News’ Brayden Jagger Haines

