September 4, 2019 9:33 am

Archambault sign returns to downtown Montreal

By Online Producer  Global News

The Archambault sign is going back up in downtown Montreal. Here is what it looked like before it was taken down in 2018.

Lee Brown/The Canadian Press
The iconic Archambault sign will once again grace its original location in downtown Montreal.

The emblem will be reinstalled on the facade of a building on the southeast corner of Ste-Catherine and Berri streets.

Quebecor CEO Pierre Karl Péladeau, who owns the building, made the announcement early Wednesday. In a statement, the media baron says his company will ensure the sign’s preservation and keep it shining for years to come.

After nearly 90 years in the same spot, the four-storey symbol was taken down in 2018.

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante says the Ville-Marie borough has been working hard to bring the sign back since last year. She says she is happy to welcome back a piece of the city’s heritage.

“It is more than a luminous sign, it is a key piece of our visual heritage, of our history,” said Plante on social media.

— With files from The Canadian Press

