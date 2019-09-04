Archambault sign returns to downtown Montreal

The iconic Archambault sign will once again grace its original location in downtown Montreal.

The emblem will be reinstalled on the facade of a building on the southeast corner of Ste-Catherine and Berri streets.

Quebecor CEO Pierre Karl Péladeau, who owns the building, made the announcement early Wednesday. In a statement, the media baron says his company will ensure the sign’s preservation and keep it shining for years to come.

After nearly 90 years in the same spot, the four-storey symbol was taken down in 2018.

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante says the Ville-Marie borough has been working hard to bring the sign back since last year. She says she is happy to welcome back a piece of the city’s heritage.

“It is more than a luminous sign, it is a key piece of our visual heritage, of our history,” said Plante on social media.

— With files from The Canadian Press