After demolition of iconic restaurant, le Club Sandwich sign finds a new home

Denis Lepine remembered his 50th birthday in 2000 like it was yesterday. He had a party at a popular restaurant in the Gay Village, le Club Sandwich near the corner of Champlain and Ste-Catherine Street.

“It was excellent. And it was fun with all the drag queens and such. Very very funny,” he told Global News.

Le Club Sandwich — one of the Village's most popular casse-croutes, is no longer with us. But its sign lives on at Concordia University. A comm professor has preserved the sign as part of a sign preservation project.

Last week, Concordia professor Matt Soar hung the metal-and-glass sign of le Club Sandwich on a second-floor wall of the university’s communications school, a hallway reminder to students and faculty of a quirky piece of Montreal’s history.

Matt Soar is the driving force behind the Montreal Signs Project at Concordia. In this photo he's in front of the flight boards that used to be in Mirabel Airport. They are the Italian-made type with the flipping letters and numbers.

“I think signs are a hugely important part of Montreal’s heritage, and they’re often overlooked. We see them go up, we see them disappear, but we often don’t pay attention to them,” said Matt Soar.

Soar is a Concordia University communications professor who is behind the Montreal Signs Project, which seeks to preserve city signs of a certain artistic and cultural value.

The Village has undergone a lot of recent changes. One big one — the Complexe Bourbon was demolished recently. It was originally intended in the 1980s to act as sort of a New Orleans-style bar and restaurant complex.

Le Club Sandwich was a popular comfort-food restaurant that was in the Complexe Bourbon, which for a time was considered the centre of the Gay Village during its heyday.

But the complex fell on hard times, and by 2014, le Club Sandwich had closed for good. The whole complex was demolished earlier this year.

“A place like Montreal is not just made out of a heritage of green spaces, triplexes and church steeples,” said Dinu Bumbaru, of Heritage Montreal. “It’s also made out of what made a commercial street like Ste-Catherine a living place.”

Soar currently has about 20 signs in the project’s collection.