Our YEG At Night: How Edmonton is getting into the holiday spirit in 2019

The holiday season has arrived and Alberta’s capital is bustling with activity throughout the month of December.

Leading up to Christmas, kindness, generosity and a whole lot of holiday fun will be featured on Global Edmonton’s Our YEG At Night segment.

Here’s a look at some of what’s going on during the holiday season in Edmonton this year. Of course it’s not an exhaustive list, so gather your friends and family, grab some hot chocolate and get out there enjoy the holiday season and all it has to offer in Edmonton this year!

Attractions:

–Enjoy Light Festival, The Enjoy Centre, Nov. 21-Jan. 5

The Enjoy Centre will be transformed for a holiday light festival this year. The Enjoy Light Festival’s winter wonderland will feature a light garden, illuminated light structures, a festive market and more.

–Canadian Tire Magic of Lights, Castrol Raceway, Nov. 22-Jan. 4

A holiday light attraction at Castrol Raceway features two kilometers of festive LED light displays that allows visitors to literally drive right through the holiday scenery.

4:08 Castrol Raceway’s Magic of Lights display returns to Edmonton region Castrol Raceway’s Magic of Lights display returns to Edmonton region

–Christmas Glow, Edmonton Expo Centre, Nov. 28-Jan. 4

Christmas Glow is an attraction that bills itself as “the world’s largest Christmas light market” and features playgrounds, interactive features and illuminated sculptures.

–Luminaria, University of Alberta Botanic Gardens, Dec. 6-8

The University of Alberta Botanic Gardens sees thousands of candles light the paths of the Kurimoto Japanese Garden while visitors can enjoy singing performances, ice sculptures and bonfires.

–Zoominescence, Edmonton Valley Zoo, Dec. 6-29

Zoominescence is an annual light display festival that is put on at the Edmonton Valley Zoo. This year’s theme is “The VZDS 30th Anniversary & Renewable Energy.”

1:56 Zoominescence kicks off at Edmonton Valley Zoo Zoominescence kicks off at Edmonton Valley Zoo

–Candy Cane Lane, 148 Street between 100 Avenue to 92 Avenue, Dec. 12-Jan. 1

For many Edmontonians, the holidays simply haven’t started until a visit is made to a stretch of blocks in the Crestwood neighbourhood known as Candy Cane Lane. Residents in the area joyfully try to outdo each other with their holiday light displays and the always large crowds always seem to walk away with a smile after dropping by. YEG Candy Cane Lane also raises money and collects food for the Edmonton Food Bank so bring a donation when you arrive.

READ MORE: Edmonton’s Candy Cane Lane adding car-free night this year

Events:

–A Christmas Carol, Maclab Theatre (Citadel Theatre), Nov. 30-Dec. 23

It’s the 20th anniversary of the Dickens classic A Christmas Carol at the Citadel Theatre this December, but this year, the production will be a reimagined one unlike in previous years.

–Alberta Ballet’s The Nutcracker, Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium, Dec. 4-8

It’s a holiday tradition in many cities around the world and Edmontonians can also take in The Nutcracker in all its splendour at the Jube with a cast of over 120 dancers and spectacular sets and costumes.

READ MORE: Alberta Ballet celebrates 40 years of Christmas classic ‘The Nutcracker’

4:15 Alberta Ballet performing ‘The Nutcracker’ holiday classic Alberta Ballet performing ‘The Nutcracker’ holiday classic

–The Singing Christmas Tree, Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium, Dec. 19-22

The Singing Christmas Tree is a show featuring “dancing Santas, ballerinas, Christmas classics” and a 35-foot singing Christmas tree of 150 choir members. The event also raises money for the John Cameron Changing Lives Foundation.

5:12 The Singing Christmas Tree ready for 50th and final year in Edmonton The Singing Christmas Tree ready for 50th and final year in Edmonton

Initiatives centred around generosity:

–630 CHED Santas Anonymous

630 CHED Santas Anonymous aims to ensure every child in Edmonton gets a toy for Christmas and annually collects toys for 25,000 kids. The annual toy drive relies on donations and volunteers and has been going since 1955.

READ MORE: Changes coming to 630 CHED Santas Anonymous

–Give Me Shelter, Nov. 18-Dec. 13

Global Edmonton and Global News Radio 880 Edmonton are calling on Edmontonians to ensure nobody is forgotten this holiday season. The annual Give Me Shelter campaign aims to help women and children fleeing domestic violence. Edmontonians are encouraged to drop off unwrapped gifts, including new clothing, toiletries, gift cards and unwrapped toys at designated drop-off locations (Global Edmonton, Royal Pizza and Shippers Supply locations). Once the gifts are collected, they will be taken to five women’s shelters: WIN House, WINGS, A Safe Place, LaSalle Residence and Lurana Shelter.

READ MORE: Give Me Shelter prepares for 16th year helping victims of domestic violence