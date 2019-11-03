Edmonton’s Candy Cane Lane adding car-free night this year

Send this page to someone via email

One of Edmonton’s most iconic Christmas events is changing things up this year with a car-free evening.

YEG Candy Cane Lane will be kicking off its 2019 season by hosting its first-ever “walk night” that will focus on encouraging people to take in the sights on foot, skis or bicycle.

Duane Hunter, an Edmonton police officer who is a longtime lane volunteer, said that the decision to add the event came after it was repeatedly requested by both residents and attendees.

“The majority of the residents have always brought up the walk night, a car-free night,” he said Sunday.

YEG Candy Cane Lane just got a whole lot sweeter! Thanks @pathsforppl for helping us make this a reality! Opening night 2019..get on your boots, bikes, skis..and let’s set a record a record for @yegfoodbank — YEG Candy Cane Lane (@YEGCCL) November 2, 2019

Candy Cane Lane partnered with Paths for People to organize the Dec. 12 event.

“Pedestrians have [always] been able to use the sidewalks,” said Sarah Hoyles, executive director of Paths for People. “But it hasn’t been ideal conditions, just because of all the vehicles on a residential road, the fumes.”

The event will run from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m., and serve as the official kickoff to the Christmas tradition.

“It’s an additional day that’s been added, so we haven’t taken away any car days for Candy Cane Lane,” Hoyles said. Tweet This

The opening-night event is still in the planning stage, but organizers are aiming to make it a memorable one.

“We’re going to be having all kinds of programming right on the streets, fun games, activities, warming stations,” Hoyles said.

There will also be a park-and-ride organized that night for those wanting to attend.

Paths for People also planned a highly successful Open Streets event over the summer on Jasper Avenue.

Last year was a special one for Candy Cane Lane as it celebrated its 50th anniversary, and the event was proclaimed a civic event by the City of Edmonton.

“We actually [now] have a lot of partnerships with the city, and we have a lot of assistance from the city… We thought this year was probably the year to try it,” Hunter said.

While this year will only feature one car-free evening, the hope is that it could expand in the future.

“We want to see if it works, how it works, what the reception is,” said Hoyles. Tweet This

“I spoke to a lot of the residents over the past couple of weeks on Candy Cane Lane, and everyone is asking, ‘How come only one day?'” said Hunter. “They’re looking for more than one night themselves right off the bat.”

Candy Cane Lane will run from Dec. 12 to Jan. 1, with nine evenings of sleigh ride programming. The sleigh rides will run Dec. 12-15, and Dec. 19-23.

As always, Edmontonians are asked to bring donations for the Edmonton Food Bank in lieu of admission. Each year, around 25,000 kilograms of food is collected, according to organizers.

