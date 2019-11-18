Give Me Shelter prepares for 16th year helping victims of domestic violence

Send this page to someone via email

This holiday season, thousands of women and children will flee their homes to escape domestic violence and find a safe space at one of the Edmonton and area Women’s Shelters.

The 16th annual Global News Give Me Shelter campaign strives to provide much-needed items and Christmas gifts for women and kids during those difficult times, as well as thousands of dollars in donations.

The most needed items are:

Gift cards

Toiletries: deodorant, toothpaste and toothbrushes, body wash, lotion, feminine products

Unwrapped gifts: toys for all ages and genders, gift sets for women, new pajamas for kids

Donations are shared among WIN House, WINGS of Providence, A Safe Place, LaSalle Shelter and Lurana Shelter.

Donations can be dropped off between Monday, Nov. 18 and Friday, Dec. 13 at Global Edmonton (5325 Allard Way NW, just off Calgary Trail and 51 Avenue).

They can also be dropped off at any of these Royal Pizza or Shippers Supply locations:

Old Strathcona (10433 80 Avenue)

Blue Quill (290 Saddleback Road)

Mill Woods (2609 66 Street NW)

West End (9977 178 Street)

Ottewell (6120 90 Avenue)

Newcastle Centre (16721 127 Street)

Ellerslie (1214 101 Street SW)

Sherwood Park Baseline (590 Baseline Road)

Leduc (7712 Sparrow Drive)

Spruce Grove (98 Longview Drive)

Hys Centre (11010 101 Street NW)

Fort Saskatchewan (37 Westpark Blvd)

Hamptons (20024 Lessard Road)

Edmonton South East (5219 47 Street NW)

Edmonton West (17808 116 Avenue NW)