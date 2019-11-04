Global News Morning Edmonton November 4 2019 9:51am 03:58 630 CHED Santas Anonymous begins new volunteer system The annual 630 CHED Santas Anonymous campaign is ramping up. This year, they have a new volunteer system. Daintre sits down with Janine Foote to learn more. Changes coming to 630 CHED Santas Anonymous <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6123112/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6123112/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?