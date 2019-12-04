Winnipeg police address meth, gangs in public forum: ‘It’s our job to properly educate’

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police continued the conversation about crime in the city through a public forum Wednesday night, held at Polo Park.

The forum comes during a record year for criminal activity in Winnipeg, with spikes in everything from property crime to violent crime. The number of homicides for the city is currently a record 41.

The focus of Wednesday night’s forum was gangs, meth, and fentanyl.

The packed room heard from Winnipeg police Chief Danny Smyth, Winnipeg police board chair Kevin Klein, Insp. Max Waddell, and other experts in drugs and gangs. The evening began with the viewing of a local documentary created by a Winnipeg paramedic.

Police say communication is key.

“I believe it’s our job to properly educate, not only in prevention tips, not only what they can do to help themselves and their neighbours,” Winnipeg Police Insp. Mac Waddell said.

The packed room heard from police officers, paramedics, nurses and other frontline workers.

Some say they came to the forum because recent crime in their community had them questioning where they live.

“Honestly, I start to think about going back to the country,” said Joseph Bantel.

“I have to make sure my kids are safe and everything else too, and my wife is a stay at home mom with two kids, two and three. So it’s very uncomfortable when my wife is home and someone a couple blocks over got broken into in broad daylight.”

Others say they feel safe in their own neighbourhoods, but wanted to learn more about what’s behind the crime.

“I wanted to find out what’s happening, I heard the meth crisis [was] quite substantial and growing,” Pauline Fergusson said.

“I thought it’s better to be on top of things than not know what’s going on.”