Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

B.C. man acquitted of attempted murder in shooting that caused pregnant ex to lose child

By Simon Little Global News
Posted December 4, 2019 3:29 pm
Updated December 4, 2019 4:49 pm
Carleton Stevens was charged with attempted murder in a 2018 shooting that caused his ex-girlfriend to lose her unborn child.
Carleton Stevens was charged with attempted murder in a 2018 shooting that caused his ex-girlfriend to lose her unborn child. Facebook

Warning: This story contains details that may disturb some readers. Discretion is advised. 

A B.C. man accused of shooting his pregnant ex-girlfriend in the stomach, causing her to lose her baby, has been found not guilty of attempted murder.

Carleton Stevens had pleaded not-guilty to the charge, as well as a second charge of possession of a prohibited firearm.

Story continues below advertisement

On Wednesday, Justice Jennifer Duncan ruled that Stevens did indeed fire a shot that struck his ex.

But the judge found there was a reasonable doubt that Stevens had intended to shoot the woman, rather than another man who was in the room.

READ MORE: B.C. man accused of shooting pregnant ex was ‘consumed with jealousy’ says Crown

The attack happened on May 18, 2018, while the 31-year-old victim — identified only as J.Y. due to a publication ban — slept in a loft above a print shop in East Vancouver.

Compelling witness testimony at attempted murder trial
Compelling witness testimony at attempted murder trial

Prosecutors alleged that Stevens was consumed with jealousy and rage at perceived infidelity on J.Y.’s part.

The court heard that he had made repeated threats to kill her, her child, and her friend Taj Lovett.

Lovett was asleep beside J.Y. at the time of the attack.

READ MORE: Pregnant woman who lost baby in Vancouver shooting testifies in accused shooter’s trial

J.Y. had testified that she awoke the day of the shooting to see Stevens standing above her and assembling a gun.

“I saw the gun, Carleton putting the gun together,” she said. “I turned to run. I got shot… right on my stomach. The bullet went through the umbilical cord and it’s still in my spine,” J.Y. testified.

Story continues below advertisement
Trial hears from East Vancouver shooting victim who lost unborn child
Trial hears from East Vancouver shooting victim who lost unborn child

Evidence presented to court showed the bullet severed J.Y.’s baby’s umbilical cord.

Four witnesses, including the print shop’s owner Jeff Grayston and an employee, Dollie Middleton, testified earlier in the trial to seeing Stevens at the scene with a gun.

READ MORE: ‘He had a gun’: Witness ID’s accused in shooting where woman lost unborn child

Middleton also testified that she saw Stevens fire a shot at her. However, no witness testified to seeing Stevens shoot J.Y.

Arrest in targeted double shooting that left pregnant woman’s unborn child dead
Arrest in targeted double shooting that left pregnant woman’s unborn child dead

A garbage truck operator testified that the he found the weapon, a 70-centimetre .22-calibre makeshift gun, under a dumpster along with a mask near the crime scene, four days after the shooting.

READ MORE: ‘A pregnant woman has been shot’: Witness recounts shooting that killed unborn child

Defence maintained its position throughout the trial that someone else fired the shot.

Defence called no evidence during the trial, and Stevens did not take the stand.

—With files from Rumina Daya and Grace Ke

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
ShootingCarleton Stevenscarleton stevens trialpregnant woman loses childcarleton stevens attempted murderpregnant woman shootingpregnant shooting
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.