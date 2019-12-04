Supervisor charged in Dartmouth construction site death of Brandon Alcorn

Police have charged a Halifax man in connection to the tragic workplace fall that took Brandon Alcorn’s life on a construction site last year.
Jeff Gooch, 37, was arrested last month and faces one count of criminal negligence causing death. He was the supervisor at the Dartmouth Crossing shopping area construction site where Alcorn fell off a roof on March 13, 2018.
Alcorn suffered irreparable brain damage and died of his injuries in the hospital. He was just 22 years old.
“Our thoughts remain with Brandon’s family and loved ones at this difficult time,” reads a statement from Halifax Regional Police, released on Wednesday.
“We hope these charges will bring some measure of comfort to them.”
READ MORE: Sources identify ‘huge risk’ on Nova Scotia construction sites
Earlier this year, Alcorn and his family were featured in a Global News investigation about health and safety issues in the province’s construction industry.
That series captured disturbing footage of workers at height with no fall arrest, among other safety risks, including inadequate guard rails, a lack of personal protective equipment, and trip and fall hazards.
At the time, they urged construction workers to refuse unsafe work, no matter the career consequences, and demanded that employers double down on mitigating risks, no matter the cost.
“I’d say go above your boss and talk to them about what they’re getting you do to because at the end of the day, it’s your life, not theirs.”
READ MORE: ‘It’s the Wild West’ — sources say fear underlies silence on Nova Scotia construction sites
Alcorn’s stepmother, Janice Way, described him as a caring young man with a great sense of humour, a love for his cat and a newfound enthusiasm for body-building.
COMMENTS