Toronto pastor charged with sex assault of young girl, police fear more victims

Toronto police say a man who has spent years working as both a tutor and a pastor is facing sex charges involving a young girl.

Police allege the man sexually assaulted the girl while he was tutoring her on numerous occasions between 2015 and 2017.

Ki-Jin Kim, 61, was arrested on Nov. 28. He has been charged with one count of sexual assault, sexual interference and invitation to sexual touching.

Police said the investigation is ongoing as they have concerns there may be more victims.

Investigators said Kim is currently a pastor at the North York Sansung Church. They said he worked as a Sunday school volunteer at the Young Nak Church from 1998-2001.

In 2004, police said he was an assistant pastor at the Manmin Presbyterian Church in Toronto.

He’s also worked as private tutor in the city, investigators said.

Kim is scheduled to appear in a Toronto court Jan. 9, 2019.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-2922 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

