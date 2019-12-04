Menu

Crime

Toronto pastor charged with sex assault of young girl, police fear more victims

By Jessica Patton Global News
Posted December 4, 2019 12:27 pm
Updated December 4, 2019 12:30 pm
Ki-Jin Kim, 61, a current pastor and tutor is facing sex assault charges., Toronto police say.
Ki-Jin Kim, 61, a current pastor and tutor is facing sex assault charges., Toronto police say. Toronto police/Handout

Toronto police say a man who has spent years working as both a tutor and a pastor is facing sex charges involving a young girl.

Police allege the man sexually assaulted the girl while he was tutoring her on numerous occasions between 2015 and 2017.

Ki-Jin Kim, 61, was arrested on Nov. 28. He has been charged with one count of sexual assault, sexual interference and invitation to sexual touching.

Police said the investigation is ongoing as they have concerns there may be more victims.

READ MORE: Toronto police make arrest in 2 sexual assault investigations

Investigators said Kim is currently a pastor at the North York Sansung Church. They said he worked as a Sunday school volunteer at the Young Nak Church from 1998-2001.

In 2004, police said he was an assistant pastor at the Manmin Presbyterian Church in Toronto.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Toronto woman arrested after 16-year-old girl recruited into sex trade through Snapchat

He’s also worked as private tutor in the city, investigators said.

Kim is scheduled to appear in a Toronto court Jan. 9, 2019.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-2922 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

With files from The Canadian Press

