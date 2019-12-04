Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
ness avenue crash

Two teens hit by car on Ness Avenue

By Abigail Turner Global News
Posted December 4, 2019 8:44 am
Updated December 4, 2019 10:43 am
Two people taken to hospital after being hit by a vehicle.
Two people taken to hospital after being hit by a vehicle. Global News

Two teens were rushed to hospital after being hit by a vehicle on Ness Avenue and Woodlawn Street Wednesday morning.

Police say the two people were taken in unstable condition, and they remain on scene investigating.

Global News reporter, Sam Thompson, was on the scene at the time of the crash and describes it as “pretty bad.”

“There’s two sets of flashing crosswalk lights, and as far as I could tell, a car went right through it and hit two middle school-aged kids,” Thompson said.

Tweet This

He said he was waiting for the bus with his children when it all happened at around 8:15 a.m..

“They went right in the air, shoes and backpacks were thrown down the road and there was screaming,” he said describing the scene.

Story continues below advertisement

Thompson said he watched the vehicle stop and the driver got out, but calls the intersection a dangerous one.

The westbound lanes of Ness are blocked by emergency crews and officers expect the roads to be closed for a short time while they investigate.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrashPedestrianVehiclehitNess Avenueness avenue crashteens hit ness avenuewoodlawn street crash
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.