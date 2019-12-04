Two teens hit by car on Ness Avenue

Send this page to someone via email

Two teens were rushed to hospital after being hit by a vehicle on Ness Avenue and Woodlawn Street Wednesday morning.

Police say the two people were taken in unstable condition, and they remain on scene investigating.

Global News reporter, Sam Thompson, was on the scene at the time of the crash and describes it as “pretty bad.”

“There’s two sets of flashing crosswalk lights, and as far as I could tell, a car went right through it and hit two middle school-aged kids,” Thompson said. Tweet This

He said he was waiting for the bus with his children when it all happened at around 8:15 a.m..

“They went right in the air, shoes and backpacks were thrown down the road and there was screaming,” he said describing the scene.

Thompson said he watched the vehicle stop and the driver got out, but calls the intersection a dangerous one.

The westbound lanes of Ness are blocked by emergency crews and officers expect the roads to be closed for a short time while they investigate.

