WHL Roundup: Tuesday, December 3, 2019

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 4, 2019 2:02 am

MEDICINE HAT, Alta. – Ryan Chyzowski and Brett Kemp each had two goals and two assists as the Medicine Hat Tigers downed the Lethbridge Hurricanes 8-3 on Tuesday in Western Hockey League action.

Tyler Preziuso, Dru Krebs, Noah Danielson and Nick Perna also scored to help the Tigers (19-7-1) extend their win streak to five games.

Chase Wheatcroft, Dylan Cozens and Logan Barlage hit the score sheet for the Hurricanes (17-8-4).

Garin Bjorklund made 20 saves for Medicine Hat. Carl Tetachuk allowed eight goals on 29 shots for Lethbridge.

The Tigers went 3 for 5 on the power play while the Hurricanes were 1 for 4 with the man advantage.

WHEAT KINGS 7 BRONCOS 3

BRANDON, Man. — Duncan Pierce, Lynden McCallum and Ty Thorpe all had a pair of goals as the Wheat Kings used a six-goal third period to beat Swift Current.

Cole Reinhardt also found the back of the net while Jiri Patera made 24 saves for Brandon (13-15-1), which trailed 3-1 through 40 minutes.

Sergei Alkhimov, Hayden Ostir and Aiden Bulych had goals for the Broncos (6-16-3), losers of three straight. Reece Klassen stopped 31 shots in defeat.

OIL KINGS 3 WARRIORS 1

EDMONTON — Jake Neighbours scored the go-ahead goal at 2:40 of the third period as the Oil Kings handed Moose Jaw its sixth loss in a row.

Sebastian Cossa made 24 saves as Carson Latimer and Josh Williams also scored for Edmonton (18-6-6), which has won three straight games.

Owen Hardy was the lone scorer for the Warriors (9-13-1). Adam Evanoff turned away 35-of-37 shots in a losing cause.

WINTERHAWKS 3 COUGARS 0

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. — Joel Hofer made 23 saves and Seth Jarvis had a goal and two helpers as Portland blanked the Cougars.

Reece Newkirk and Jake Gricius also scored for the Winterhawks (17-6-3).

Taylor Gauthier turned aside 30-of-33 shots for Prince George (6-18-2).

CHIEFS 4 THUNDERBIRDS 1

SPOKANE, Wash. — Lukas Parik stopped 33 shots as the Chiefs downed Seattle.

The Spokane (14-9-3) offence came from Bobby Russell, Eli Zummack, Noah King and Bear Hughes.

Conner Roulette scored for the Thunderbirds (8-14-3), who got 37 saves from Roddy Ross. Seattle’s Cade McNelly was given a major and game misconduct for cross-checking at 15:07 of the third.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 3, 2019.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
