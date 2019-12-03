Calgary Zoo welcomes baby zebra

Send this page to someone via email

The Calgary Zoo has welcomed a baby zebra to its dazzle.

A Hartmann’s mountain zebra named Leba gave birth to a male foal on Dec. 1, according to a Tuesday zoo announcement.

The pair are bonding, settling into the African Savannah habitat and running in the snow.

A zebra was born at the Calgary Zoo on Dec. 1, 2019, according to officials. Courtesy: Calgary Zoo

The zoo said adult Hartmann’s mountain zebras can withstand temperatures as low as -15 C, but the baby has to be brought inside if it dips below 4 C. Officials said they are monitoring the temperature closely and always have access to the indoors.

Story continues below advertisement

The Calgary Zoo does not have a name for the animal yet.

A zebra was born at the Calgary Zoo on Dec. 1, 2019, according to officials. Courtesy: Calgary Zoo