Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Environment

Calgary Zoo welcomes baby zebra

By Kaylen Small Global News
Posted December 3, 2019 11:30 pm
A zebra was born at the Calgary Zoo on Dec. 1, 2019, according to officials.
A zebra was born at the Calgary Zoo on Dec. 1, 2019, according to officials. Courtesy: Calgary Zoo

The Calgary Zoo has welcomed a baby zebra to its dazzle.

A Hartmann’s mountain zebra named Leba gave birth to a male foal on Dec. 1, according to a Tuesday zoo announcement.

The pair are bonding, settling into the African Savannah habitat and running in the snow.

A zebra was born at the Calgary Zoo on Dec. 1, 2019, according to officials.
A zebra was born at the Calgary Zoo on Dec. 1, 2019, according to officials. Courtesy: Calgary Zoo

The zoo said adult Hartmann’s mountain zebras can withstand temperatures as low as -15 C, but the baby has to be brought inside if it dips below 4 C. Officials said they are monitoring the temperature closely and always have access to the indoors.

Story continues below advertisement

The Calgary Zoo does not have a name for the animal yet.

A zebra was born at the Calgary Zoo on Dec. 1, 2019, according to officials.
A zebra was born at the Calgary Zoo on Dec. 1, 2019, according to officials. Courtesy: Calgary Zoo
Related News
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Calgary ZooZebraBaby zebrazebrasbaby zebra Calgary ZooCalgary baby zebraCalgary zebraCalgary Zoo zebraCalgary Zoo zebra birthHartmann's mountain zebrazebra birth Calgary Zoozebra Calgary Zoozebra foal
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.