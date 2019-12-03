Calgary Zoo welcomes baby zebra

The Calgary Zoo has welcomed a baby zebra to its dazzle.
A Hartmann’s mountain zebra named Leba gave birth to a male foal on Dec. 1, according to a Tuesday zoo announcement.
The pair are bonding, settling into the African Savannah habitat and running in the snow.
The zoo said adult Hartmann’s mountain zebras can withstand temperatures as low as -15 C, but the baby has to be brought inside if it dips below 4 C. Officials said they are monitoring the temperature closely and always have access to the indoors.
The Calgary Zoo does not have a name for the animal yet.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COMMENTS